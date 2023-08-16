Saukuru concerned over ground conditions

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, emphasizes the importance of making appropriate decisions regarding competition arrangements.

This was after some concerns were raised regarding the poor ground conditions that the teams competing in the Weet-bix Raluve Competitions had to endure over the weekend.

“You always have the choice, you can make the decision whether to have the game now or move to the other day as long as our players are playing in a perfect ground. Let’s not allow the weather to dictate how we play the game. I mean with some of the teams that have lost in the Raluve competitions must be blaming the weather or the ground. That’s happening because of someone’s negligence, we should not allow that.”

Saukuru urges competition coordinators to relocate games to alternative grounds or reschedule them if necessary.

Adi Cakobau School will open the semi-final against Naitasiri Secondary School at 12.20 pm before Jasper Williams High School takes on Mahatma Gandhi High School at 1.10pm.

Both games will be played at Buckhurst Ground.