Sam Cane handed ban for World Cup final red card

[Source: 1News]

All Blacks captain Sam Cane was today suspended for three games for his red card in the Rugby World Cup final.

He became the first man to be red-carded in a final after his shoulder-led tackle at the head of South Africa’s Jesse Kriel in the 29th minute in Paris.

Cane was yellow-carded originally but the bunker upgraded it to red a few minutes later.

Article continues after advertisement

The Springboks led 9-3 at the time and hung on to win 12-11.

At his hearing, Cane didn’t believe his foul play deserved a red card.

But the judicial panel said the tackle was reckless with a high degree of danger.

The panel started the sanction at six weeks and reduced it to three after taking into account Cane’s disciplinary record and remorse.

He will miss two Tokyo Sungoliath games and the third game will be rescinded if he undergoes tackle school.