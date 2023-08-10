Sadrugu joins Brive in Pro D2

Taniela Sadrugu[Source: CA Brive Rugby/ Facebook]

Former Fiji 7s and Bati rep Taniela Sadrugu has made the switch to rugby union.

French rugby club CA Brive has announced the signing of Sadrugu for the next two years.

This means the 24-year-old will leave NRL club, North Queensland Cowboys which he joined in 2021 and earned his promotion to the club’s top 30 players last year.

Sadrugu arrived at the club yesterday and began his journey with Brive in Pro D2.

Brive Sports Manager Patrice Collazo says Sadrugu is a player with a hybrid profile, powerful and fast with the ball and will bring reinforcement to their third row.

The 2020 Suva rugby player of the year, was also part of the Fiji Bati’s Rugby League World Cup team in 2022 which bowed out of the quarter-final.