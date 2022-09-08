RWC 7s live on Sky Pacific

[File Photo]

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed, says they’re delighted to offer fans extensive coverage of the Rugby World Cup Sevens which has a loyal fan base in Fiji.

In a statement, the CEO says this latest acquisition demonstrates Sky Pacific’s ongoing commitment to bringing compelling sports offerings to our viewers.

He adds the World Cup in Cape Town is set to thrill fans around the world and here at home, we anticipate a massive fan following especially as the Fiji and the Fijiana teams go for gold in South Africa.

Sky Pacific will show all Rugby World Cup 7s games commercial free starting tomorrow.

Our Fijiana Sevens takes on Japan at 11.17 pm tomorrow while the Fiji 7s play the winner of Wales vs Korea at 4.05 am on Saturday.