Rewa banking on experienced coaches for campaign

Sireli Ledua (left), Kini Murimurivalu.

Rewa Rugby Union is banking on the experience of former Flying Fijians Kini Murimurivalu and Sireli Ledua to guide them in this year’s Vodafone Vanua Trophy, as they push for a return to the Skipper Cup next season.

Union secretary Petero Kaveni says both coaches bring top-level expertise, with Ledua having acquired his Level 3 accreditation in New Zealand and Murimurivalu recently completing his own Level 3 coaching.

“This is like the fourth week going on. Just after our club game, we start preparing for the Vanua Championship, because last year we reached the quarterfinals and we lost. That’s why we start again, hoping to just be positive and we’re trying to go back to the Skipper Cup next year.”

Kaveni added that the team will rely largely on homegrown talent, with most of the squad returning from last year and only a handful of new inclusions.

He says the focus this year is to build players from Rewa’s club competitions, rather than relying on outside recruits.

The 2025 Vodafone Vanua Trophy and the Royal Ranadi Trophy season will kick off this Friday.

