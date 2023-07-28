Razor issues heartfelt thanks

[ Source : www.stuff.co.nz/sport/rugby ]

Departing Crusaders coach Scott Robertson needed a full-page ad to get one final, heartfelt message across.

A month after guiding the Crusaders to a remarkable seventh title in as many years, the All Blacks coach-elect thanked players, staff, members, fans and family in a full-page ad in The Press on Friday.

“This week was my last at Rugby Park and boy does it feel strange to say that,” Robertson said in the message, which was also posted on the franchise’s social media pages.

“My time as a Crusaders head coach is over and my focus has shifted to my ever-supportive family and my own development ahead of the next big challenge,” it continued.

Robertson guided the Crusaders to 98 wins from 118 matches since 2017, capping his final year in charge with arguably the most memorable title, given his side overcame a staggering injury toll.

“There are 282 men who’ve taken the field in the Crusaders jersey. I’m Crusader #26. To have been able to give back to a jersey that’s given me so much, that’s so special to me,” Roberson said.

“Now I join the watchtower proud with our brothers, seven titles as a coach, four as a player. And a long list of incredible men for whom I was a coach and now a friend. I’m a better man for it.”