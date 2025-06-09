Rayasi hat-trick fires Bordeaux past Northampton

[Source: Union Bordeaux Bègles/Facebook]

Flying Fijians fullback Salesi Rayasi stole the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick as Bordeaux-Bègles punished Northampton Saints’ ill-discipline to secure a commanding 50–28 victory in their Champions Cup Pool Four clash this morning.

Rayasi crossed for three of Bordeaux’s eight tries, exploiting repeated yellow cards to the English Premiership leaders in a fiery rematch of last season’s Champions Cup final.

The result keeps Bordeaux firmly on course heading into the final round, while Northampton were left to rue costly lapses in discipline.

“The hosts struck first through Rayasi, who opened the scoring with an early unconverted try. Northampton responded through Henry Pollock, with Anthony Belleau adding the conversion to edge the Saints in front.”

However, momentum swung sharply when prop Danilo Fischetti was sent to the sin bin for a scrum infringement, and Rayasi made full use of the numerical advantage by scoring his second try to reclaim the lead for Bordeaux.

Northampton’s problems deepened moments later when Rory Hutchinson was yellow-carded for taking out winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Bordeaux capitalised again, with scrumhalf Martin Page-Relo and lock Cameron Woki both crossing to send the French side into halftime with a 24–7 advantage.

Rayasi completed his hat-trick just two minutes after the restart, underlining his influence in the backfield and capping a clinical performance.

Woki added two more tries either side of a Saints effort from Tommy Freeman, while Matthieu Jalibert also crossed as Bordeaux continued to pile on the pressure.

Pollock scored his second try late in the contest, and Fischetti powered over to earn Northampton a bonus point after Bordeaux were briefly reduced to 14 men following a yellow card to Arthur Retière for an illegal tackle.

Despite the late consolation, it was Bordeaux-Bègles, inspired by Rayasi’s brilliance, who emerged firmly in control.

They now travel to Bristol next weekend with top spot in Pool Four still up for grabs.

