Rayasi and Naholo re-sign with Hurricanes

Two Fijians have extended their stay with the Hurricanes for the Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Salesi Rayasi and Kini Naholo have re-signed for the Wellington-based side.

Rayasi first joined the side in 2019, and the 27-year-old winger is expected to continue what he does best next season.

Naholo was part of the Chiefs squad in 2020 and the Crusaders in 2022 before joining the Canes this year.

The 24-year-old who is the younger brother of former All Blacks speedster Waisake Naholo plays for Taranaki in the National Provincial Championship.

The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season will start on February 23 with a grand final rematch between the Crusaders and Chiefs at FMG Stadium in Waikato.