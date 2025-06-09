Ravuka, Mike Friday, Chiefs & Police march into CC7s semifinals

The Men’s Cup semifinals at the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s are locked in, with Ravuka Sharks set to face the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select Team, while Yaro Chiefs will take on Police Blue for a place in the final.

Ravuka Sharks powered into the last four with a commanding 24–7 victory over the New Zealand Development side, stamping their authority early with sharp execution and relentless defence.

Mixing physicality with width, the Sharks made the most of their opportunities to book a convincing semifinal berth.

They will meet the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select Team, who edged past the Jacks of Fiji Devo Babas 10–7 in the tightest contest of the quarterfinals.

Locked in a tactical arm-wrestle, Mike Friday’s side showed composure under pressure, holding firm in the dying moments to seal their spot in the semifinals.

On the other side of the draw, Yaro Chiefs sent a strong warning to the rest of the field with a dominant 31–5 win over the NZ Fijian Cavaliers.

Ruthless on transition, the Chiefs punished every mistake and showcased their trademark speed and support play in an emphatic performance.

They will face Police Blue, who survived a stern test from Aussie Select 7s to grind out a hard-fought 19–14 victory.

The lawmen showed grit and discipline when it mattered most, absorbing pressure before striking decisively to keep their title hopes alive.

The Coral Coast 7s heads into the final day tomorrow, with the Men’s Cup semifinals set to deliver another blockbuster chapter at Lawaqa Park.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

