Ratave thankful for Drua opportunity

When you fall, get back up and keep striving.

These are the sentiments of rising star Onisi Ratave, who recently signed for the Fijian Drua side that’ll feature in next year’s Super Rugby Pacific.

The 29-year-old featured in local tournaments on many occasions and was part of the extended Fiji 7s training squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, however, he failed to make the cut.

Article continues after advertisement

The Namosi winger says he’ll seize this opportunity and deliver to the best of his abilities.

“It’s been a long journey and I’m thankful to be given this opportunity to represent the country as well as my family. I believe that this is God’s plan and I will make the most of this opportunity to play at the best level I can”

The Gau native has been hitting the headlines in New Zealand after his blockbusting performance for Bay of Plenty in the National Provincial Championship.

“Competing at the NPC has opened my eyes to a lot of things, I learned as I go especially competing at that level among well-known rugby players”

Ratave was one of the first five players named for the Drua with Napolioni Bolaca, Tevita Ikanivere, Nemani Nagusa, and Simione Kuruvoli.

Other players that have signed are Meli Derenalagi, Vinaya Habosi,Meli Tuni,Serupepeli Vularika and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

The Drua will start its preparations next month before heading to Australia to play two warm-up games against Super Rugby sides.