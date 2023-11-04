Rasaku back for Fiji 7s

Melrose Cup winning rover Kaminieli Rasaku

Melrose Cup winning rover Kaminieli Rasaku is back with the Fiji 7s side.

Head Coach Ben Gollings has named the Rugby World Cup 7s winner in his squad for the Oceania 7s in Brisbane, Australia next weekend.

Rasaku is back in Fiji after his contract with his French club Bayonne was terminated.

A club statement said the contract was terminated at the player’s initiative.

New players in the side are Rupeni Kabu, Netava Koroisau and Ilikimi Torosi.

Waisea Lawebuka gets his chance in the white jumper after being in the local sevens scene for the past five years.

Gollings has selected a formidable side which have the likes of Joseva Talacolo, Jeremaia Matana, Josese Batirerega, Josua Vakurunabili,Manueli Maisamoa, Terio Tamani, Pilipo Bukayaro, Waisea Nacuqu, Iowane Teba and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]