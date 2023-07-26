Raiwalui meets Yato

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui has met with Peceli Yato

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui has met with Peceli Yato.

While speaking to the media via a zoom conference, Raiwalui says he had a chance to meet with Yato.

Raiwalui says they’re reviewing what happened and they’ll make a decision by the end of the week.

Article continues after advertisement

Yato removed himself from camp last Monday.

Raiwalui earlier said Yato left the squad on his own accord due to a situation in camp.

At the moment there’re no replacements for Yato and Api Ratuniyarawa according to the national coach.