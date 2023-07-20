Raiwalui impressed with Ikale Tonga

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says Tonga was impressive during their match against Australia A last week.

Raiwalui says it’s no secret that teams like Tonga and Samoa have solid forward packs and a fiery back line.

Responding to media in a zoom session yesterday the Flying Fijians coach reiterates they are preparing well for their opposition.

Article continues after advertisement

“They had a good week at the sand dunes it was a very comfortable session and we’ve working on a couple of things including our fitness.”

Raiwalui adds they are anticipating a physical battle upfront, trusting that his players understand what they have to do.

The Flying Fijians take on Ikale Tonga on Saturday at 3pm at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

You can also watch this Punjas Pacific Battle Test live on FBC Sports.