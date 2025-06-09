Radrodro applauds young talent at Lautoka rugby festival finale

The Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, officially closed the 2025 Lautoka Primary Schools Rugby Festival yesterday at Churchill Park, praising the tournament for shaping young minds and promoting inclusive community values through sport.

Speaking at the finale, Radrodro commended the Lautoka Primary Schools Rugby Association for its dedication to developing grassroots rugby and for using sport as a tool to instil discipline, respect, integrity, and unity among children.

“Rugby is not just a sport, it is a cultural pillar that teaches core values and builds confidence in our young players.”

Article continues after advertisement

This year’s festival featured 24 primary schools across three inclusive divisions: Rosi (girls), Yasi (mixed teams), and Vesi (boys), with hundreds of children taking part. Radrodro emphasized that the festival’s main objective is holistic development, placing personal growth and enjoyment above competition outcomes.

He also celebrated the selection of four Lautoka teams boys and girls in the U13 and U14 grades, that will represent the district at the upcoming National Kaji Rugby Finals in Suva.

The Minister offered his best wishes to the selected teams, and called on parents, educators, and community leaders to continue supporting young athletes in all aspects of their development.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting programs like the Lautoka Rugby Festival, which contribute to the physical, mental, and social wellbeing of children across the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.