Qaranivalu hopes for Drua contract next season

Anasa Qaranivalu

Former Fiji 7s representative Anasa Qaranivalu has his mind set of joining the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua next year.

He was part of the week-long Pacific combine program which concluded in Suva yesterday.

The Pacific Combine was made up of players from Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

Article continues after advertisement

Qaranivalu was one of the six Fijian players in the team.

At the end of the program, 12 players will be chosen to join the Drua and Moana Pasifika systems.

The 24-year-old says he sees a future in the abbreviated code and hopes selectors have seen his hard work.

“My goal in being part of the Pacific Combine, I really want to wear the Drua jersey next year. I gave my all in the Pacific Combine program but everything is up to God, he sees and he knows what’s up and when we are faithful to our calling he will see that too.”

Qaranivalu adds he decided to switch from sevens because he understands life is difficult and he seeks to secure a long-term contract.

He understands with a good contract comes good pay and if picked to be one of the lucky ones next on Drua’s list, the pay he receives is to mainly help out his family.

Qaranivalu says he is grateful for the opportunity to learn from the Drua and Moana Pasifika coaches who have helped him a lot with his skills.

The Pacific Men’s Combine team had a scrimmage session against the FMF Suva Rugby team at Albert Park yesterday to wrap up the program.