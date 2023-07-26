Possible allowance increase for Fijiana

The Fiji Rugby Union is considering increasing the allowance for the women’s team, just like they did for the men’s.

However, the decision is pending until the budget allocation process is completed.

According to FRU Administrator, Simione Valenitabua, the budgeting procedure used to be non-existent.

“We are trying to do our best to pay our girls according to what their worth is of fair remuneration to be paid to them.”

Valenitabua assures they are trying their best and will proceed with additional measures once the process is finished.

The Vodafone Fijiana XV’s extended squad is currently undergoing training for their upcoming tour of Japan, which is scheduled to take place in two months.