Players ready to make Kadavu proud

The hype continues to rise for the Kadavu Rugby Union as it prepares for the Vanua Cup competition next year.

The board executives have presented to the Vanua that they are back in the provincial arena after 23 long years.

It has been an emotional journey for many people from Kadavu as they try to make their Vanua proud.

A University of the South Pacific second-year student, Lasarusa Vakuruivalu, who was a triallist player believes playing for Kadavu is a great pathway for players like him who wish to pursue a rugby career.

“It is a good thing to play for our Yasana as we might be spotted and picked to play for the Fijian Drua or the Fiji 7s team.”

The Kadavu team management are determined to assemble a formidable squad worth watching out for next year.