Players adjusting to new schedule: Kolinisau

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji 7s men’s side has been doing some adjustments in France ahead of their outing at the Paris Olympics.

The players are focused on their goal and are working diligently to ensure they are well-prepared for the upcoming competition.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau and management have crafted a training schedule that allows players to take necessary breaks while focusing on their upcoming challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

“The boys’ mind and mentality getting used to the schedule, because the schedule is the new schedule, it’s not the one the boys are used to in the series. You play two tournaments a day, now you play two games per day, then you get a rest day, which is a new format. It’s something we don’t want the boys to get caught up or get stuck and they get into the village. So we’re getting them used to that routine. So when get to the village, we’re in that routine.”

Our national team is in Group C along with France, Uruguay and USA.

The competition is set to kick off on the 25th of this month FJT, with Fiji facing Uruguay in their first pool game.