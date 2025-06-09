“Pacific rugby is the heart of the game”: Byrne

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says Pacific rugby delivers a brand of entertainment, energy and culture that sets it apart from the rest of the world.

Speaking after Fiji’s 29-15 win over Samoa in Rotorua, Byrne said the clash highlighted why Pacific Islands rugby deserves greater investment and recognition.

“This is what Pacific Islands bring to the game and that’s why we got to fund areas and look after them, because this is what it’s all about.”

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne

Byrne has been a strong advocate for Pacific rugby, stressing that the global game benefits when the Islands are supported to grow and thrive.

Meanwhile the Flying Fijians will take on Canada in the Pacific Nations Cup semifinals next weekend.

