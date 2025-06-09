Rugby

Pacific Nations Cup semifinals confirmed

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

September 8, 2025 7:47 am

Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook

The Pacific Nations Cup semifinals have been locked in following the completion of pool play.

Fiji will face Canada, while Japan will meet Tonga in the other semifinal.

Japan secured top spot in Pool B after defeating the USA 47-21 yesterday, while Fiji topped Pool A with their 29-15 win over Samoa on Saturday.

Japan and Fiji’s win has secured Tonga and Canada a place in the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The semifinals will be staged in Denver, Colorado, with the USA set to play Samoa in the fifth-place playoff with the winner qualifying to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

