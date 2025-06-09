Over 20 teachers certified after coaching program

More than 20 teachers from across the country received their certificates last night following a week-long Get into Rugby Plus Coach Training program.

Organized by Oceania Rugby, the program combines rugby skills with an essential life skills curriculum, instilling core values such as respect, integrity, discipline, solidarity, and passion—principles that extend far beyond the rugby field and into everyday life.

The training also tackles critical social issues, including gender equality and the prevention of violence against women and girls, using rugby as a powerful platform for positive social change.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister for Youth and Sports expressed gratitude to the teachers for their dedication to the growth of rugby in Fiji.

“This program exemplifies our collective commitment to empowering youth, promoting gender equality and harnessing sports as a platform for positive change.”

Over the course of the program, 24 coaches received comprehensive training covering rugby techniques, safeguarding, gender equality, and life skills facilitation.

To date, a total of 98 coaches have completed Level 1 training in Rugby, Strength & Conditioning, and Match Officiating.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.