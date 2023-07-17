Northland attributes strength to vanua support

Northland’s first win in the 2023 Vodafone Vanua Championship has been attributed to the support from its people and vanua.

Fan Club President, Filimoni Naiqumu says their team’s mode of operation has reverted to be Vanua-based, as it was since the inception of the team.

Naiqumu says they have undertaken the vanua-based mode of operation to help create a pathway for their unemployed players.

“Our preparation is different this year compared to previous years because it is Vanua-based. This year, the team compromises 98% of players from Tailevu North. In addition to this, 95% of the players are villagers.”



Fan Club President, Filimoni Naiqumu

Naiqumu says this is in line with the aspiration of Tailevu Provincial Council.

He acknowledges the support from members of their fan club, known as the Vualiku Kei Tailevu Nation, who have made monetary contributions to the team.

Northland meets Cakaudrove at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu on Saturday.