North to host Secondary school rugby competition

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby Competition will be held in the Northern Division for the first time in 84 years.

The FSSRU is implementing measures to support rugby development in Vanua Levu.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere commended the country’s secondary school rugby standard during the iSevusevu presentation at the State House yesterday.

He emphasized that the positive impact of rugby extends beyond the lives of children, also improving the country’s living standards.



Ratu Wiliame highlighted the nurturing environment provided by schools and the role of rugby in this process.

He states that the people of Macuata are satisfied with the level of rugby they have reached, as many renowned players from the province began their rugby journey in secondary school.