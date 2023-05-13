No home and away for Skipper Cup

The Fiji Rugby Union’s Skipper Cup competition will only be played for only one round this season.

According to a circular sighted by FBC Sports which was sent to all unions yesterday, the eight Skipper Cup teams will play only seven matches this year.

In the last three years, the competition’s format would see teams play 14 games on home and away basis.

Tournament Director and National Operations Manager, Sale Sorovaki says the decision was made due to the high costs of looking after the teams.

Sorovaki says upon consultations with the participating unions, the changes were made.

According to the circular, there’ll be no development matches in the Skipper Cup.

Unions, however, can host their own development team’s competition if they wish to.

Round one of Skipper Cup is set for July 8th with the seventh round expected for August 19th.

The semi-final and final is scheduled for September.

The circular also shows that the Vanua Championship will only be played for three rounds.

The FRU has also shortened the formats of the Marama and Ranadi Championships.

This means that this weekend’s Marama fixtures is the last round robin matches before the semi-final and final kicks off next month.