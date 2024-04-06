No excuses says Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach, Mick Byrne says there are no excuses for unacceptable behavior during games.

His comments come as the Fijian Drua lost 41-20 to Melbourne Rebels in Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific last night.

The loss was furthermore marred by two red cards flashed to Frank Lomani and Jone Koroiduadua.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says that do not have any excuses for the actions and has apologised to the people of Fiji.

“I apologize to our people back at home for the two red cards and you know we talk about this week in and week out. We need to do something about it, the players will have to find in within themselves to sort their discipline out if we want get our season back on track.”

Byrne says that their opponents came out full of energy in the second half and his side was not able to contain this.

He also adds that the were frustration from the players which led to some of the unfortunate things that happened.

“21 points and cards-i think we did not handle them well. I thought we were going on well but with 21 points and two red cards was most probably the game there and they just tried to chase us back from there.”

Byrne says that their lack of discipline proves to be their major downfall in most of their games.

The Fijian Drua is on a bye this week and will be back in action against the Hurricanes at 7.05 pm in Suva on the 19th of this month.