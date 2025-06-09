Newtown and Police to clash in Nasinu final

source : Nasinu rugby football union/ facebook

A new winner will be crowned tomorrow at the Nasinu Rugby Union final.

Favorites Police will face a spirited Capital Insurance Newtown side in the final at the St Marcellin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa at 10:30am.

The last time the two sides met Police beat Newtown 16-10 earlier this season.

Article continues after advertisement

Newtown defeated defending champions Portsmouth Kelland Brothers 17-5 in the semifinal while Police overcame West Coast Drifters from Vatuwaqa 36-19.

Both teams have lifted the Nasinu title after Newtown won in 2017 and Police did a two in a row in 2022 and 2023.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.