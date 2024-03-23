New winner for Marist 7s

A new winner will be crowned in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s as Vatemo Ravouvou’s DXC Barbarians will clash with Army in the Cup final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Barbarians defeated New Zealand 7s in the semi-final 10-0 while Army outplayed Dominion Brothers 24-0 in wet conditions.

Defending champions Police Blues, which had the services of national reps Waisea Nacuqu, Pilipo Bukayaro and Filipe Sauturaga bowed out in the quarterfinal, losing 5-7 to the Barbarians.

Article continues after advertisement

Army will also feature in the women’s final, taking on shadow Fijiana side Mount Masada at 6:40pm, followed by the men’s final at 7:30pm.