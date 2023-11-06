New Flying Fijians coach in January

A new Flying Fijians coach is expected to be announced in January according to Fiji Rugby Union Interim Trustees chair Peter Mazey.

Current coach Simon Raiwalui has revealed he will not seek a contract extension with FRU when his term expires at the end of December.

Mazey says they’ve spoken to Raiwalui and the national coach will be back in the country this week to give his report.

The Interim Trustees chair adds that Raiwalui has informed them that he will not continue as head coach.

Mazey says they should be able to get a new coach in January.