New competition format for Vanua and Ranadi Trophy

As the 2025 Vodafone Vanua and Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy kick off this weekend, the Fiji Rugby Union has introduced a few changes to the competition format.

FRU Operations Manager Jiko Matawalu explains that these adjustments are part of the new rally format.

Under this system, teams from the four pools will play only one round of matches.

Following this, the top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarter-finals.

“They only have a limited three games to play to qualify them for the next level, quarter-final, semi-final and final. It’s going to bring a lot of intensity to the game, competition wise, it’s going to be higher than previous years. And also, the unions are not burdened with a long season, given the funding and resources they have.”

Matawalu believes the new format will bring out the best in the participating teams, as they will have just one opportunity to secure progression to the next stage.

Additionally, the shorter season is expected to help teams reduce expenses and better manage resources.

Both the Vanua and Ranadi Trophy competitions will officially commence this weekend.

