New champions for Kajiana U14 after semifinal upset

A new champion will be crowned in the Fiji Primary School’s Kajiana U14 competition after a dramatic turn of events saw defending champions Cakaudrove knocked out of the final.

In a tense semi-final showdown, Cakaudrove’s fate was sealed by a coin toss after their match against a determined Navosa side ended in a stalemate.

The thrilling encounter saw both teams locked in a hard-fought battle that went scoreless at full-time, leaving the result to pure chance.

The upset paves the way for a new champion to lift the title, with Navosa now proceeding to the final with Suva Blues.

In the other semi-final, Suva Blues secured their spot with a dominant performance, overpowering Nadroga with a final score of 19-5.

Meanwhile, Nadroga will play Cakaudrove in the U13 Kajiana final.

In the Kaji U13 semifinal, Cakaudrove defeated Serua 19-5 while Suva Blues defeated Nadi 7-0.

Games are currently take place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You catch live action of the competition on FBC 2.

