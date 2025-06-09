Neihamu stars as Fijiana make historic win

Source: Fiji Rugby

Josifini Neihamu produced a match-winning performance to guide the Fijiana 15s to a historic 28–25 victory over Wales, their first-ever triumph against a Northern Hemisphere team at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

The outside centre scored two tries, ran 135 meters from 13 carries, and delivered a crucial turnover in the dying minutes to secure the upset.

Her effort earned her the Mastercard Player of the Match award.

Fiji’s defensive grit was on full display, completing 155 tackles compared to Wales’ 90, while four successful conversions proved the difference despite Wales scoring five tries to Fiji’s four.

