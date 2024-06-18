National teams use Drua facilities

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s using the Fijian Drua facilities in Nadi [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Four national rugby teams have been using the Fijian Drua facilities in Nadi this week.

Despite the end of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby W seasons, the Drua base continues to be a hive of activity.

This week, the Flying Fijians, Fiji Airways Men’s 7s, Vodafone Fijiana 15s and the Fiji Under 20 teams took turns in accessing the facilities made available completely free of charge by the Drua as they prepare for important campaigns in the coming weeks.

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s player Selestino Ravutaumada using the Fijian Drua facilities in Nadi [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans says they’ve been pretty busy this week managing the four teams.

Evans says all teams are able to use the fully equipped gym with specialised rugby training gear like scrum sleds, ski machines, vertical jump sets, indoor running track, dedicated activation area with wrestling mats and other gear.

He adds they’re also able to use the state-of-the-art temperature-controlled ‘i-cool’ ice baths to assist in athlete recovery and our in-house medical centre specialising in rehabilitation for injured players.

Two Drua coaches, Ifereimi Rawaqa and Greg Fleming have been assigned to the U20s coaching set-up at no cost to the FRU.

“The Flying Fijians are preparing for the July Test season as they head off shortly for the United Kingdom where they’ll face the Barbarians on Sunday at 4:15am and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.”

They’ll then take on Georgia before facing the All Blacks in San Diego, USA.

The 7s side is preparing for the Paris Olympics while the Fijiana side play their second Test against Japan at 6pm on Thursday at Churchill Park in Lautoka,the match will air live as well on FBC Sports.

Our national Under-20 rugby side will play at the Junior World Championship in South Africa next month.