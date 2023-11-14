National reps to add flair to Fijian Drua: Byrne

[File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne says the players who represented the country at the World Cup will undoubtedly integrate the valuable lessons they gained into the upcoming 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Season.

Byrne expresses confidence that the players have acquired significant insights during the World Cup, which they will effectively apply in the context of Super Rugby.

He says he is impressed by the progress of these players in only their second year of professional rugby.

‘They would have picked up some great learnings from the World Cup not only around the game but about themselves as well and those learnings we are expecting them to come back now as Flying Fijians and offer those learnings back into the group.’

He adds the team will now expect a lot from these players.

Their first game is against the Blues on the 24th of February in Auckland.