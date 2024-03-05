Nasilasila out for Drua

Isoa Nasilasila

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Isoa Nasilasila will be out for three to four weeks.

Head coach Mick Byrne says the man they call ‘Ice’ injured his ankle.

Byrne says they will continue to monitor Nasilasila’s rehabilitation for now.

“It’s not as bad as first thought because the way the injury went and how he went, there was a fear of syndesmosis which is a really nasty ankle injury, he’s been cleared of that so that’s really positive but its still a three to four week window.”

Nasilasila is the Drua player that has played more minutes since they joined the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific three years ago.

The Viseisei villager from Vuda also played in all games for the Flying Fijians last year.

Good news for the Drua is that Ilaisa Droasese and Taniela Rakuro both ran well in a brutal session under the Nadi heat today.

The Drua host the Crusaders at 1:05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD channel.