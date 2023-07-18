Nasilasila draws inspiration from veterans

Isoa Nasilasila at the Official Fiji Water Flying Fijians 2023 RWC kit launch. [File]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians lock, Isoa Nasilasila, is relishing the opportunity to learn from seasoned forwards in the team.

With the big clash against Tonga on the horizon this weekend, the young lock is determined to make the most of training alongside the likes of Api Ratuniyarawa, Viliame Mata, and Albert Tuisue, drawing inspiration and gaining invaluable experience from their wealth of knowledge.

Nasilasila says the chance to rub shoulders with such accomplished players is an eye-opener, especially in his young career.

“So it’s always good seeing how they handle themselves and just try and follow their footsteps and get much knowledge from them.”

Nasilasila also says that he fully expects a bruising encounter when they face the Tongans this Saturday.

While acknowledging Tonga’s traditional strength in the forward pack, the 23-year-old is confident that his team can rise to the challenge and add their own flair to the game.

Nasilasila adds that with Fiji’s passionate rugby fans eagerly awaiting this encounter, they have been putting in the hard yards during preparation to ensure they emerge victorious in Lautoka.

The two sides clash at 3pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.