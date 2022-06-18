Nakosi helps Castres upset Toulouse in Top 14 semi

Fiji winger Filipo Nakosi set-up the crucial try as Castres upset champions Toulouse 24-18 last night to reach next weekend’s French Top 14 final.

Nakosi assisted full-back Julien Dumora in the final five minutes to take the 21-time winners Toulouse.

Castres head coach Pierre-Henry Broncan made three changes as in-form Kiwi No. 8 Teariki Ben-Nicholas came in for Frenchman Kevin Kornath.

The holders were quickest out of the blocks as France winger Matthis Lebel found a way through heavy Castres defence to cross after Thomas Ramos’s pass.

Castres fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta added three penalties, just before half-time to make it 10-9.

The champions responded three minutes later with Romain Ntamack’s try before Urdapilleta and Ramos once again had shots at goal to make it 19-18 with 10 minutes to play.

With less than three minutes left on the clock Broncan’s side clinched their place in Friday’s showpiece event with Nakosi’s sixth assist of the season.

Castres will face Montpellier or Bordeaux-Begles, who meet tonight in Nice, in next Friday’s final at the Stade de France in Paris.