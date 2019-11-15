Naivaluwaqa ready to face Fiji Warriors

Former Flying Fijians flanker Setareki Tawake’s son and namesake will run out for Junior Japan tomorrow against the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge decider at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The 19-year-old from Kavala in Kadavu says at the start it was tough adapting to Japan’s style of play but slowly learned and adjusted himself into their system.

Tawake Junior plays for Tenri University Rugby Club and he is one of the locks for Junior Japan against the Warriors tomorrow.

He says it’s going to be a tough game but they are going for a win.

Junior Japan thumped Tonga A 46-10 in their first match before destroying Samoa A on Tuesday by 76-3.

The Warriors defeated Samoa A 29-5 in the first round and later thrashed Tonga A 40-0.

The Warriors play Junior Japan at 3:30pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and in the earlier match Tonga A meet Samoa A at 1pm.

Source: Fiji Rugby