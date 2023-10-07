Naitasiri U20 books final spot

The Naitasiri under-20 team, displaying remarkable skill and determination, has boldly booked their ticket to the coveted final of the Skipper Cup competition. In a heart-pounding clash this morning, they overcame their formidable opponents from Tailevu with a final score of 16-10.

Now, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown as they await the victor of the colossal battle between Suva and Nadi, who are set to engage in the second semi-final skirmish of this electrifying competition.

The excitement continues to build as the main semi-final showdown is set to ignite at 1pm, where FMF Suva will lock horns with the formidable Nadroga. Then, in the afternoon, at 3pm, Rooster Nadi will face off against the fearless Naitasiri side, promising a clash of epic proportions.

For all the fervent fans and enthusiasts out there, you can catch every exhilarating moment of both main games LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.