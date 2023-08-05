Naikabula and Maisrewa for Japan

Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirew

Two Fijians will be on the wings tonight for Japan in their final home Test against the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in Japan.

Japan Head Coach Jamie Joseph has retained Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa on the wings.

Naikabula lines up against Jiuta Wainiqolo and Masirewa will be marking Selesitino Ravutaumada.

Another player with links to Fiji, Michael Leitch, will miss out as he’s serving his second and final week of suspension, following the red card he picked up against Samoa.

Here’s your Brave Blossoms team to take on Fiji this Saturday! 🌸 🇯🇵 Japan v Fiji 🇫🇯

📅 Saturday, 5 August 19:15

🏟️ Prince Chichibu Rugby Stadium 📺 Broadcasting on

19:00 NTV

18:30 JSports 3 📱Streaming on

19:00 Hulu

— Japan Rugby (@JRFURugby) August 3, 2023

However, with Leitch out, Japan welcomes the return of Pieter Labuschagne, who is coming back from injury.

Joseph has named a mostly unchanged side, with only three new players coming into the match-day 23 from the team that beat Tonga 21-16 last weekend.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan and former FRU Chair Filimoni Waqabaca presented the Flying Fijians jerseys to the players last night.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji takes on Japan at 10:15 tonight and you can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.



