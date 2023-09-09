Nadroga defends Farebrother Trophy

Nadroga captain Joseva Kuricuva knew it would be a tough challenge to defend the Farebrother challenge trophy when they took on Namosi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

The rugged team had a commanding 20-0 advantage into the break.

Kuricuva says the was onus his team to retain the title.

Article continues after advertisement

“We play to the condition. Like it’s windy today and for the first half we had the momentum and coming in the second half it was very hard for us so the weather plays a big role in the game today.”

He adds recovery is crucial for the team before they head back to the drawing board.