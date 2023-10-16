More work to be done: Male

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Inoke Male knows that beneath the brilliant display, there’s still work to be done.

Male acknowledges that despite their impressive opening win at the World Tier 3 campaign, the team needs to sharpen their skills in a few key areas.

They have to focus on improving their collisions, recognizing that winning those physical battles on the field is crucial to their success.

Male also highlights the importance of refining their ball presentation and shoring up their one-on-one tackles, elements that he believes were somewhat lacking during the match.

Looking ahead to their next game, Male stresses that these issues need immediate attention.

The team understands that they can’t rest on their laurels, and he emphasizes that addressing these aspects is a priority.

Even though the Vodafone Fijiana 15s secured a convincing win, they remain acutely aware that there’s still much room for improvement.

It’s this commitment to constant progress that underscores their determination to become a dominant force in the competition.

Fijiana will take on Spain on Friday at 3.30am.