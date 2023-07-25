More work says Wainiqolo

Jiuta Wainiqolo [3rd from left]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians player Jiuta Wainiqolo believes there’s more work to do for the side this week before they head to Samoa on Thursday.

The speedster didn’t feature in training today after coming off against Tonga last Saturday due to an injury in the first Punjas Pacific Battle match.

When questioned by FBC Sports, Wainiqolo says it’s nothing serious.

Article continues after advertisement

“I hurt my ankle last Saturday and went for a scan today. I’m still waiting for a result, but I’m all good.”

Wainiqolo is expected to be rested this weekend, which may see Josua Tuisova move back to the wing.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui will name his traveling team for Samoa on Thursday.

Fiji takes on Samoa in Apia at 2 p.m. on Saturday.