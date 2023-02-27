More meters for Stino

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Selesitino Ravutaumada is in the top three of most meters gained by a player following round one of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The man known as Stino gained 177 meters against Moana Pasifika.

He’s behind Shaun Stevenson from the Chiefs with 178 and Blues speedster Mark Telea is at the top with 248 meters.

Ravutaumada managed to beat five defenders as well in the match.

Moana Pasifika Fijian winger Timoci Tavatavanawai is tied at the top along with Telea as both have beaten 13 defenders.

Young Drua flanker Kitione Salawa made 15 tackles and is tied in sixth with five others, they’re seven behind Crusaders forward Tom Christie.

Iosefo Masi and Tevita Ikanivere are the joint top try scorers with two along with Abraham Pole from Moana Pasifika, Dave Horton of Western Force, Waratahs’s Mark Jorgensen, Blues duo Reiko Ioane and Telea.

The Drua takes on Waratahs in the Super Round on Saturday at 8:35pm