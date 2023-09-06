Mom shares son’s resilience in rugby dream

Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Tevita Ikanivere embodies the wisdom of his late grandfather, a beacon of inspiration since he embraced rugby at the age of 14 while studying at Queen Victoria School.

Ikanivere shared a profound bond with his late grandfather, who ingrained the values of unwavering discipline and relentless hard work into the very fabric of his existence.

Ikanivere’s mother, Olimaipa Bogiciwa, fondly recounts the remarkable journey of her son.

His strict grandfather presented him with a challenge – not merely to scale the peaks of rugby excellence but to shine brightly in the academic realm as well.

Bogiciwa says at a young age, Ikanivere was a curious and meticulous boy who stood out in everything he did.

She says, her late mother always believed that Ikanivere would go a long way in both rugby and academics.

Bogiciwa says her parents who helped raise Ikanivere would’ve been so proud of how far he has come, now an engineering student and a member of the Flying Fijians to the RWC.

“I only wish his grandparents were still alive to see his progress. They would’ve been so proud of my son. I don’t like to say I’m proud, I’m very humble.”

Humbling is what his son is, inspiring those around him to excel in whatever they do.

His partner Frances Serevi says the Drua player inspires her in many ways.

“So Tex is always a positive person, he saw challenges and struggles as an opportunity to learn and grow. I’ve seen him progress as a professional rugby player over the years and it’s been a blessing. That’s something I’ve always admired about him, his resilience.”

Ikanivere who won the 2016 Deans trophy for QVS, started as a hockey and tennis player.

He donned the white jersey at 18 in the national school boys’ team and went on to join the Fiji U20, Fiji Warriors, and Fijian Latui before joining our Super Rugby franchise, the Fijian Drua.