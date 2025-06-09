Mocewai's solo try delivers Tailevu Kaji U14 title

Tailevu winger Iliesa Mocewai was the hero for his side, scoring the solo and winning try in a nail-biting 7-0 win over Nadroga to claim the Fiji Primary School Kaji U14 title at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The match was a fierce defensive battle, with both teams refusing to give an inch.

The deadlock was finally broken by a moment of brilliance from the Tailevu side.

A series of precise offloads created an opening, allowing Mocewai to race into the corner for the decisive score.

From that point on, Tailevu’s defense held strong, thwarting every attempt by the determined Nadroga team.

In the U13 division, Suva successfully retained their title with a 7-0 win over Cakaudrove.

