Minister wishes teams well in Deans semi-finals

Minister for Youth & Sports Jese Saukuru says with a few days left to the Vodafone Deans Trophy semi-finals there will be more rivalry between competing schools.

Saukuru says despite the results, at the end of the day good sportsmanship matters.

The Minister also extends his well wishes to participating teams.

“It’s all about competition now but it shouldn’t take away the rivalry between Secondary competitions from the past. At the end of the day rugby should shine out as the best sport in Fiji.”

The Minister adds that players welfare is also important in terms of the grounds they play on after some concerns were raised regarding the conditions they play in.

The semi-finals of the Vodafone Deans Trophy and Weet-Bix Raluve Trophy commences this Saturday.

In the Under-18 category, Natabua High School will take on Marist Brothers High School while Suva Grammar School will face Queen Victoria School.

You can watch all these matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.