MGM to face tough Naitasiri in Raluve final

[Source: Supplied]

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Under-18 defied all odds to make the final of the Southern Zone Weet-Bix Raluve competition.

Despite the tenacious defense of Suva Grammar, MGM managed to burst through in the final minute, clinching the crucial win at Bidesi Park in Suva.

MGM Manager Ema Sese says the sacrifices they made throughout the season has paid off.

“Some of the girls had to balance rugby and school work since we were only given limited time to train but were having pre-season, we were going off season as well from Term one till date.”

Sese acknowledged the efforts of the girls especially as newcomers in the competition.

Meanwhile, also in their first semi-final appearance, Lomary Secondary School U19 boys secured a memorable win defeating Naitasiri Secondary School 11-8.

MGM Raluve U18 will feature in the final against last year’s runner-up Naitasiri Secondary School.