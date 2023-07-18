Masi looks to fans for motivation

Iosefo Masi with fans

The Flying Fijians have been constantly reminded to remember who they’re playing for and this according to Iosefo Masi should be their biggest motivation.

The Fijian Drua centre is one of the new players to join the Flying Fijians this year and he is loving the experience so far.

Masi who hails from Waitabu in Taveuni is expected to debut against Ikale Tonga in their first Punjas Pacific Battle match.

He says their one-week camp in Taveuni has reconnected the players to their roots, fueling their determination of making the nation proud.

“This is the motivation. Before the game, I could look back at this moment and remember the crowd, the fans, it will boost my performance.”

The 2021 Olympic gold-medalist says to train alongside the players he grew up watching is a dream come true.

He says he is learning so much from the likes of Semi Radradra who he classifies as his favorite player.

The Flying Fijians take on Ikale Tonga on Saturday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.