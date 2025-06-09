Maroons determined to step up

Lautoka Rugby is on a mission to raise the bar in 2025, building on last year’s mixed campaign with a renewed sense of purpose and a clear goal: step up.

The Maroons are still stinging from an early quarterfinal exit in the Skipper Cup and a failed defence of the Farebrother Trophy, but that disappointment is now fuelling their fire.

Head coach Peniona Ranitu told FBC Sports that improvement across the board is the aim this season.

“Whatever we achieved last year, we’re going to step up this year. We won the Farebrother but couldn’t defend it. In the Skipper, we want to go past the quarters, hopefully reach the semis or even the final.”

The side will also be boosted by the inclusion of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Peni Matawalu, who is expected to start in their opener this Saturday. Several other Drua players currently involved in Australia’s Hospital Cup are expected to join the squad by Round 4.

Lautoka faces a stern test first up in the form of Nadi this Saturday at Churchill Park, a rivalry that promises intensity and big collisions. Ranitu knows Nadi won’t be easy to break down, especially with their power up front and dangerous speed out wide.

“We know they’ll be strong in the forwards and very mobile in the backline. But we’ve got boys who can handle that pressure. If they go wide, we’ve got the pace to shut them down.”

In other opening round fixtures this weekend, Ba hosts Suva at Govind Park, Naitasiri meets Malolo at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga faces Macuata at Lawaqa Park, and Tailevu takes on Vatukoula at Nakelo School Grounds.

