Marist, Natabua match will be interesting: Raboiliku

Royals Club conditioning coach Antonio Raboiliku says the match between Natabua High School and Marist Brothers High School in the Vodafone Deans Under-18 grade will be an interesting one.

Raboiliku’s Royals club has been helping schools with their body conditioning.

He is certain the Lautoka-based school wants to reach the finals given that they’re the only representative from the Western Zone in the semi-finals.

Raboiliku says Natabua will definitely come out strong especially after they reached the semi-finals last year.

“It will be a very interesting game, yet again Marist had a good game last week. RKS was a strong side they managed to scrape out at the top and that just makes things more interesting.”

Raboiliku adds Natabua’s build-up for this year’s competition will definitely give their opponents a run for their money.

They will clash at 3.40 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the first U18 semi-final, Suva Grammar School will face Queen Victoria School at 2.05 pm.

You can watch these matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.